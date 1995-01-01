Midwest Tel Net is a consortium of companies that provides local Internet access throughout much of southwest Wisconsin. We were one of the first companies in southwest Wisconsin to demonstrate that the Internet and all of its features can be offered to rural communities both reliably and economically.
- Several levels of dial-up, DSL, satellite, and dedicated services
- Junk Email and Virus Protection from Red Condor Spam Filter System
- Internet content filtering service
- Internet web pages and web sites
See individual Member/Owner Companies and Affiliates for services.
To access your enhanced Red Condor Spam Filter System, click here...